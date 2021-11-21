Age Concern needs YOU

AGE CONCERN COSTA CALIDA are now recruiting for volunteers.

They are particularly looking for drivers and befrienders, explained Age Concern’s Gayle May.

“We are nothing without our team of volunteers and due to a rise in clients we need your help,” she added.

“Can you spare a few hours a week to take our clients to medical appointments, go shopping or just get them out for a coffee as well as befriending them at home?”

Volunteering is so worthwhile, Gayle pointed out: “It makes such a difference to someone in need, so if you can help us, please email [email protected] for further information and an application form.

“Also look out for our upcoming Recruitment Fairs on A and B Sectors as well as Puerto del Mazarron.”


