A furry nice Christmas

READER Lesley Eburne recently contacted the Euro Weekly News, describing a new twist on Advent Calendars.

Animal-lovers in her area in the neighbouring province of Murcia are asked to fill a box with goodies for furries, which can then be delivered to three local shelters, PAPS, LIPS or Malcolms Cats.

Items can include food, treats, leads, toys, flea and worming pipettes, shampoo, Doxiclat, Meloxicam, Alupurina and Blastorstimulina cream.

“Wrap in Christmas paper, adding the name of your preferred shelter and then take the filled box to La Palmera, Los Urrutias (Murcia) on Saturday December 11 and also get free coffee and a mince pie,” Lesley said.

“Alternatively take the box to Roda Civico in San Javier on Tuesday December 14 where there will be free coffee and cake for the first 50 boxes.”

Lesley also explained that a raffle for two enormous Christmas hampers and other prizes donated by supporters, will be drawn at each venue at 1pm. The proceeds will go to the shelters to help cover their ever-growing vets’ bills.