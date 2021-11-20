Zurgena Railway Association meeting

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Zurgena Railway Association meeting
ZURGENA STATION: Final days of the now-closed line Photo credit: Association of Friends of Zurgena Railway

THE Zurgena Railway Association hold their Annual General at 12 noon on Monday December 6.

This will take place in the Renfe building in La Alfoquia.

“I highly recommend that as many people as possible attend this meeting,” said Jim Simpson from the Zurgena Railway Association.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“The reason I say this, is to show support for the association and and learn about the exciting projects in store for the area.”

The association hopes to create an open-air museum in the area around La Zurgena station and, if possible, a small indoor museum in recognition of the railway line’s former importance to the region.

If the support is there and if the team can continue to progress with their ideas as they have been doing, it will be a wonderful project for the future of the area, both from a local perspective and for visitors, Jim pointed out.


“December 6 is Constitution Day and a public holiday, so put the date and time in your diary,” Jim said. “Pop along and discover the exciting news and plans on at 12 noon in the Renfe building opposite Coviran.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here