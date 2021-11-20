Zurgena Railway Association meeting

THE Zurgena Railway Association hold their Annual General at 12 noon on Monday December 6.

This will take place in the Renfe building in La Alfoquia.

“I highly recommend that as many people as possible attend this meeting,” said Jim Simpson from the Zurgena Railway Association.

“The reason I say this, is to show support for the association and and learn about the exciting projects in store for the area.”

The association hopes to create an open-air museum in the area around La Zurgena station and, if possible, a small indoor museum in recognition of the railway line’s former importance to the region.

If the support is there and if the team can continue to progress with their ideas as they have been doing, it will be a wonderful project for the future of the area, both from a local perspective and for visitors, Jim pointed out.

“December 6 is Constitution Day and a public holiday, so put the date and time in your diary,” Jim said. “Pop along and discover the exciting news and plans on at 12 noon in the Renfe building opposite Coviran.