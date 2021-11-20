With pets in mind

ALMERIA CITY holds the first edition of AlmAnimal, a family event devoted to pets on November 27 and 28.

This will be held at the Andarax park each day between 10am and 6pm.

“It is going to be a great meeting place for everybody who loves animals,” enthused Margarita Cobos, Almeria city hall’s Environment councillor.

“There will be talks by experts and information regarding pets’ diets, first aid, hygiene and emotional wellbeing as well as exhibitions, competitions and workshops,” she continued.

“And, of course, this event will also serve to encourage adoption”, the councillor said.

The AlmAnimal event would provide a perfect opportunity to introduce the public to the animals at the Centro Zoosanitario shelter, she pointed out.

“We think this will be a great occasion for people to meet these marvellous animals who are looking for a responsible family to love and look after them,” Cobos said.