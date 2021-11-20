Tesla drivers locked out of cars

Tesla drivers have been locked out of their cars due to an outage in the app.

Owners have posted on social media saying that they have been seeing an error message on the Tesla mobile app, preventing them from connecting to their vehicles.

Elon Musk, Tesla chief executive, has personally responded to a complaint on social media from a driver in South Korea, Tweeting that Tesla was “Checking” the issue.

Musk later said the app would be coming back online.

Owners use the Tesla app as a key to unlock and start their cars.

Owners have posted various complaints online about issues with not being able to access their vehicles.

On Tweeted: “I’m stuck an hour away from home because I normally use my phone to start [my] car.”

Around 500 users reported an error on the app at around 16:40 ET (21:40 GMT) yesterday, November 19, according to the outage tracking site DownDetector.

Five hours later, there were more than 60 reports of an error.

Musk Tweeted: “Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Should be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic. Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2021

Editor of The Car Expert website Stuart Masson said the app is not the only way to access the cars, telling the BBC: “There will be a secondary mechanism to get in or out of the car beyond the app, the difficulty will come for drivers if they are not carrying it.”

“Technology makes things convenient, but relies on a server working 100 per cent of the time. It’s the same as leaving the house without my credit cards, expecting to pay for things with my smartphone. If we are reliant on one mechanism all the time, we can be caught out.”