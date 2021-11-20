Tesco and Sainsbury’s recall popular veg over allergy fears

Tesco and Sainsbury’s have recalled a popular vegetable product because of allergy concerns.

Tesco and Sainsbury’s have recalled a popular vegetable product due to a mistake on the packaging causing allergy concerns.

Food is recalled if a product is unsafe for customers to consume, for example, if the label does not include an ingredient that could cause harm like an allergic reaction.

Two types of stuffed mushroom products are being withdrawn in the affected locations in Northern Ireland.

One of the products is ‘The Kitchen’ Chorizo & Oak Smoked Cheddar Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms, and ‘Harvest & Made’ Mini Stuffed Mushrooms with Oak smoked cheddar and sundried tomato, both from U.M.I Foods.

Both 200g packs do not state on the label that they contain gluten.

Informing consumers of the recall, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) stated: “U.M.I. Foods is recalling stuffed mushroom products because they contain wheat (gluten) which is not mentioned on the label.”

“This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.”

“These products are only sold in Sainsbury’s and Tesco in Northern Ireland.”

The website went on to explain what actions U.M.I Foods has taken to resolve the issue, saying: “U.M.I. Foods is recalling the above products from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.”

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.”

“This notice explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

U.M.I Foods advised customers: “If you have bought Harvest & Made Mini Stuffed Mushrooms with Oak Smoked Cheddar and Sun-dried Tomato as detailed above, and you have coeliac disease or an allergy, intolerance, sensitivity to gluten do not eat them.”

“Instead, check if you have bought the affected use by date of the Harvest & Made Mini Stuffed Mushrooms with Oak Smoked Cheddar and Sun-dried Tomato.”

“You can do this by taking a picture of this notice or writing down the use-by-date for reference at home.”

“Return the product(s) to the store for a full refund (with or without a receipt).”

Tesco recalled a different product this week that is sold in England, Scotland, and Wales.

Its own brand Green Thai Style Sauce has been removed from shelved due to it not stating on the label that it contains milk.

The supermarket giant said: “Please do not consume this product if you have an allergy to milk, return the affected product to store where a full refund will be given.”

“No receipt is required.”