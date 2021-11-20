Spectacular phenomenon taking place on La Palma volcano

A spectacular ‘sea of mist’ phenomenon is surrounding the La Palma volcano.

In the past few hours, the volcano of La Palma is surrounded by a phenomenon never seen to date that has been caused by the rain that fell yesterday, November 19.

The ‘sea of mist’ is a natural event that is produced by the “evaporation of water vapour after the sun warms, due to its condensation during the night,” explains Involcan.

This contrasted with incandescent flows causes steam columns or “white plumes” to form, describes the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME).

The image of this impressive phenomenon has been captured by a drone, which has flown over the area surrounding the cone and the lava flows.

El campo de coladas de lava amanece con evaporación de vapor de agua tras el calentamiento del sol, debido a la condensación de la misma durante la noche / The lava flows field dawns with evaporation of water after the heating of the sun, due to its condensation during the night pic.twitter.com/Cw7k41aYU3

— INVOLCAN (@involcan) November 19, 2021

In the video released by the IGME, the ‘sea of mist’ can be seen expanding practically throughout the cone and the lava flows of the volcano.

As explained by the IGME, which has published these images, the drone took a “close-up flight” that took place early in the morning on Friday and has left “a spectacular view” of the volcano and its ‘sea of mist.’