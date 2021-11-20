Spectacular phenomenon taking place on La Palma volcano

By
Laura Kemp
-
0
Spectacular phenomenon taking place on La Palma volcano
Spectacular phenomenon taking place on La Palma volcano. Image - Involcan

A spectacular ‘sea of mist’ phenomenon is surrounding the La Palma volcano.

In the past few hours, the volcano of La Palma is surrounded by a phenomenon never seen to date that has been caused by the rain that fell yesterday, November 19.

The ‘sea of mist’ is a natural event that is produced by the “evaporation of water vapour after the sun warms, due to its condensation during the night,” explains Involcan.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

This contrasted with incandescent flows causes steam columns or “white plumes” to form, describes the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME).

The image of this impressive phenomenon has been captured by a drone, which has flown over the area surrounding the cone and the lava flows.

In the video released by the IGME, the ‘sea of mist’ can be seen expanding practically throughout the cone and the lava flows of the volcano.


As explained by the IGME, which has published these images, the drone took a “close-up flight” that took place early in the morning on Friday and has left “a spectacular view” of the volcano and its ‘sea of mist.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Laura Kemp
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here