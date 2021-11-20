Ready for the worst

MORE than 460 Junta employees with 160 specialist vehicles will ensure that Andalucia’s roads remain passable this winter.

Marifran Carazo, who heads the regional government’s Public Works department, recently gave details of the Winter Roads Plan that will be in force until the end of March.

Special attention will be paid to the provinces of Almeria, Malaga, Granada, Cordoba and Jaen, Carazo revealed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Almeria, where operations are focusing on the province’s 307 kilometres of mountain roads, will be able to count on a team of 79 drivers and their assistants, as well as 31 vehicles that include seven snowploughs, plus two more if needed. The province also has 878 tons of road salt in reserve.