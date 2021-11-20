Rallying round

THE Guardias Civiles Solidarios (AGCS) association provided delivered bicycles, beds, bedding and Covid protection for an immigrant settlement in Nijar.

They were destined for residents of the 33 improvised homes in the Domingo de Atochares community burnt down last October.

Jose Luis Gomez and Jose Cabrera, the AGCS’ treasurer and president presented the donation, which included 36 bicycles, to the Mercedarian Sisters of Charity in San Isidro (Nijar).

The Sisters help the immigrants who work in the area’s greenhouses by teaching them Spanish, organising workshops and distributing food.

Speaking to Spanish news agency, EFE, Sister Araceli stated that the bicycles were donated by Oprah Landman from Valle de Lecin (Granada).

She also revealed when the Domingo de Atochares shacks was burnt down last October, this was the third fire in recent months.

“We are helping them as far as we can, with blocks and cement to rebuild their chabolas as well as blankets, mattresses and food,” she told the interviewer.

Meanwhile, Jose Luis Gomez explained that the AGCS’s social action was possible thanks to anonymous donations via Facebook and the association’s membership dues.

They also receive help from people like Oprah Landman: “With all our respect, we call her the Happy Guiri’,” Jose Luis Gomez said. “She gives us a lot of drive and economic help.”