Parts of Spain will see snow next week

The weather is colder than normal and Spain is set to see snow next week.

As of this Monday, November 22, the dry and sunny weather that has been experienced this week will give way to an episode of winter weather with low temperatures, rain and snow.

As explained by eltiempo.es, this drop in temperatures that is more typical in January than November is due to the fact that the very cold air of polar origin remains isolated in the upper layers of the atmosphere and added low surface pressure.

The cold and snow will not only reach the mountains, but episodes of this type could also occur in cities such as Avila, Segovia, Teruel, Soria or Cuenca.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) points out that there is a probability of 10 to 40 per cent that it will snow in the northern Plateau on Monday and Tuesday and that this possibility will be even higher in the peninsular mountain areas.

According to the Aemet, in the first half of the week, the temperatures will be low for the time of year and will reach values more typical of the beginning of winter, although “it does not seem that the environment is going to be extraordinarily cold, at least until Wednesday or Thursday.”

This situation will cause very cold weather, with daytime temperatures up to 10ºC below normal, while the minimum could drop below -5ºC in some inland capitals and in mountain areas the frosts will be severe.

It will be the exact position of the centre of low pressures on the Peninsula that will determine in which areas more snow will accumulate. The Madrid mountains will be dyed white, but it is still too early to know if it will snow in Madrid capital, eltiempo.es says.

What the main meteorological models do point out is an even colder air intake from Thursday, when the snow level could fall below 500 metres.