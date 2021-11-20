News in Brief – Costa de Almeria

Too late GUARDIA CIVIL officers, assisted by marine wildlife rescue association Equinac, the only group authorised to intervene in these cases, went to inspect a dead dolphin washed up on the Playa Serena beach in Roquetas. Almeria University experts later dissected the severely-wounded body to establish the cause of death.

On track SPAIN’S track operator ADIF has continued to confirm that the AVE high speed train between Murcia and Almeria would reach the city in 2026. Sections of track that are now under construction will be completed by 2023, while integrating Almeria City into the network should begin next year.

Solar power LIDL invested more than €4.8 million in a new supermarket in Albox, which provides work for 24 employees. The roof of the building, which meets the highest sustainability standards, has 600 square metres of solar panels that generate 66 per cent of the energy used by the store.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Triple whammy THE Guardia Civil arrested a 50-year-old in Nijar who, on spotting a checkpoint, stopped his car and threw something away before lifting the bonnet, simulating a breakdown. Officers found that his driving licence was invalid, he was barred from Spain and had thrown away two kilos of hashish.