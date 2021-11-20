Moreno studying ‘progressive incorporation’ of Covid passports in Andalucia

By
Chris King
-
0
Moreno studying 'progressive incorporation' of Covid passports in Andalucia
Moreno studying 'progressive incorporation' of Covid passports in Andalucia. image: [email protected]_Moreno

Moreno studying ‘progressive incorporation’ of Covid passports in Andalucia

Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia, said today, Saturday, November 20, that his Government is studying “progressively incorporating the Covid passport” in the community.

Moreno made this announcement during his visit to Granada for the 16th Autonomous Congress of the PP-Andalus. There he met and spoke with young people, highlighting the “enormous responsibility and maturity” shown by young Andalucians during the coronavirus pandemic. The head of the Board pointed out the debt that Andalucia has with its youth for the way they have helped to combat the virus.

Among citizens under 30 years of age, Andalucia is at the forefront of vaccination rates in Spain, claimed Moreno. He said that when young people have been called for vaccination, they have stepped forward and have been vaccinated. “We have a youth with “maturity, solvent, and in whom we can trust”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Despite the fact that Andalucia has more than 93 per cent of its target population vaccinated, the president has stressed that the pandemic is not over yet. However, he pointed out, the incidence of the pandemic at the moment in Andalucia is lower than in the rest of Spain.

The president praised the young people of Andalucia

“There is no excessive risk, but, it is advisable to start anticipating situations” and therefore is the reason why his government is studying a move to “progressively incorporate the Covid passport because it serves to guarantee safe spaces and to motivate those who have not been vaccinated”.

Currently, 65 per cent of those hospitalized in Andalucia were not vaccinated he added. In reference to the way the pandemic is affecting other European countries, the president has insisted on asking citizens for prudence. He called for attention to measures such as safe distancing, hygiene, and that they go to the doctor if they have symptoms. Most of all, he emphasised, if you are not vaccinated, go to get vaccinated.


“We are going to overcome the pandemic and any challenge that comes our way”, he concluded, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here