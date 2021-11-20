Man City legend Sergio Aguero ‘forced into retirement’



Sergio Aguero, a footballing legend for Manchester City, now a Barcelona player, is poised to announce his premature retirement from the game. According to reports from well-respected Spanish sports journalist, Gerard Romero, the 33-year-old will hold a press conference next week to confirm his news.

Aguero was City’s record goalscorer before moving to the Camp Nou this season on a two-year deal. The Argentine striker had only started four matches for the Blaugrana before suffering pains in his chest during the game with Alaves in late October. He was immediately rushed to hospital where it is believed he was eventually diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat, a ‘cardiac arrhythmia‘.

“Given the rumours, I tell them that I am following the indications of the club’s doctors, doing tests and treatment, and we will see my progress within 90 days. Always positive”, Aguero posted on his official social media account following the incident.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Gerard Romero took to Twitch, where he said, “Kun Aguero will retire. Heart problems force him to leave football. Next week a press conference is scheduled to announce his withdrawal”.

It is believed that Barcelona FC is fully aware of his situation, and now we must wait until next week for the announcement to be made official by the player himself. In a touching tribute, Sergio’s teammates unfurled a banner reading, “we are all with you Kun”, before their recent World Cup qualifier with Brazil, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

A hero then, a hero now, a hero forever. 👑💙 @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/YcKHRid4ez

— City Xtra (@City_Xtra) November 20, 2021

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.