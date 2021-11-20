Madrid hit-and-run kills 20-year-old

Madrid hit-and-run kills a 20-year-old woman. The young woman who was only just starting her life was hit by a vehicle on Paseo de Juan XXIII, located in the Madrid district of Madrid-Aravaca, the driver then decided to flee the scene and leave the injured woman lying in the street, a spokeswoman for Emergencias Madrid told Europa Press.

The incident took place shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, when the Madrid emergency services were alerted to a hit-and-run incident at number 23 of the aforementioned road.

A doorman from a nearby estate began resuscitation manoeuvres.

A doorman from a nearby property began resuscitation manoeuvres following instructions from the Madrid emergency services until the arrival of the Samur-Proteccion Civil medical team, who continued with the manoeuvres for 30 minutes.

#Atropello en Paseo Juan XXIII. @SAMUR_PC atiende a una joven de 20 años con varios traumatismos. Estaba en parada cardiorrespiratoria. Un portero de una finca cercana inicia maniobras de reanimación que continúan los sanitarios. No obtienen resultado y confirman su fallecimiento pic.twitter.com/UI8o4ZeWdZ — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) November 20, 2021

The woman presented multiple traumatisms and was in cardiorespiratory arrest upon the arrival of medics. Despite the efforts of the medical team, no results were obtained and she was finally confirmed dead.

In addition, a psychologist from Samur-Protección Civil assisted a relative of the victim who was at the scene.

The Traffic Judicial Police Unit of the Municipal Police of Madrid has carried out an attestation and is trying to locate the Madrid hit-and-run driver who escaped.

