Jeremy Clarkson fuming over new driving law

Jeremy Clarkson has expressed how he feels about a new driving law from the government in which drivers won’t even be able to “touch” their mobile phones while in their vehicles.

The former Top Gear presenter and TV host has expressed how he feels about this and a series of other political issues.

Clarkson, 61, said of the new law, which could see drivers receiving a fine of up to £200 for touching their phone while behind the wheel: “Seriously? If your random playlist decides to fill the car with Arctic Monkey noises and you really aren’t in the mood, you are no longer allowed to swipe the screen to make it stop.”

“Are the people who write these laws mad? Because almost all human beings are capable of doing two things at the same time.”

In his article for The Sun, he joked about how men can read newspapers while using the toilet and how women can “have sex while thinking about Brad Pitt,” so why can’t people “change a music track in a traffic jam?”

The new laws also state that drivers could receive up to six points as an alternative to fines.

The law does not apply to sat nabs and also states that drivers will still be able to use their phones to pay for takeaways at fast-food drive-thrus.

Since 2019, drivers in the UK have been able to avoid punishments and fines due to a High Court ruling that states an offence is only committed if the motorist is using their phone for interactive communication (calling or texting.)

Motorists also got away with fines in the past by saying they were using their phone to change their music and not for interacting with someone.