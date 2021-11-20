Harry Redknapp makes Who Wants To Be a Millionaire history

Harry Redknapp, arguably Britain’s favourite football manager, made a piece of unwanted television history on Friday, November 19. Appearing on a celebrity version of ITV’s popular quiz show, ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’, Harry became the first celebrity contestant to ever go home with nothing.

Regular viewers will know the format of the show involves the host Jeremy Clarkson asking the players questions that have a choice of four answers. Each contestant gets some pretty easy questions at the start, to help settle their nerves, leading up to the £1,000 question, which is then the least they can end up with whatever happens.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Harry had answered the £500 pounds question correctly, meaning a correct answer on the next one would give him the safety net of £1,000. Clarkson asked him, “Who has played the Vietnam veteran John Rambo in five action films?”. Harry’s four options were Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, or Mel Gibson.

Pointing out to the host that the last time he had been to the cinema was when he was 17, to watch Dr Zhivago, Harry admitted he didn’t have a clue what the answer was. He said, “I think it’s Bruce Willis”, but that it was definitely not Sylvester Stallone.

Opting for the 50/50 lifeline, he ended up with a choice of either Bruce Willis or Sylvester Stallone. Then came the moment when he plumped for Bruce Willis, and sealed his fate by saying “final answer”. It was obvious by Jeremy Clarkson’s face that he was really embarrassed about the situation, but it was out of his hands.

As is the case on the celebrity show, they are playing for their favourite charity. Harry’s mistake meant that there was no money for the charity. Immediately, the ‘King Of The Jungle’ offered to donate £5,000 out of his own pocket to his charity, showing the sort of gentleman he really is. Harry has won many honours during his prolific football career, but this was one that he could have done without, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.