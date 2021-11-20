Final finishing touch

SAN JUAN DE LOS TERREROS’ restored castle built in the mid-18th century, now has its commemorative plaque.

Pulpi’s mayor Juan Pedro Garcia, Urban Development councillor Pedro Jesus Martinez and the project supervisor recently visited the castle as the plaque was finally put in place.

Restoration was finished some time back but the official inauguration was held up owing to the pandemic, although the castle reopened to the public last May.

Work was based on the project approved by the town hall, with collaboration from the central government’s Ministry of Transport. It was financed with the “Cultural 1.5 per cent” that is included in Public Works contracts and allocated to conserving the country’s Architectural and Historic Heritage.

San Juan de los Terreros’ castle, which is catalogued as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) and receives around 4,000 visits each month, is open during the winter months from 10am-2pm each morning and from 4pm-7pm in the afternoon.