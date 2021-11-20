Every day is November 25

Linda Hall
Every day is November 25
ADRA COUNCILLORS: Elisa Fernandez and Carmen B Lopez announced ‘Adra against gender violence” events Photo credit: Adra town hall

ADRA town hall has prepared a series of activities under the “Adra against gender violence” banner.

Centring on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25, the first of these events was an excursion  to Baños de la Encina in Jaen, “arranged from a perspective of gender equality.”

The full programme was announced by Elisa Fernandez, Adra’s councillor for Women, who was accompanied by Carmen B Lopez, who heads the Equality departments both at Adra town hall and the Diputacion provincial council.

“We have programmed many activities and I should like to thank the Almeria Diputacion and our local women’s association for their collaboration and support,” Fernandez said.

“For this town hall, every day is November 25 and we work tirelessly year round to put an end to this blight on society,” the councillor declared.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

