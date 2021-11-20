ADRA town hall has prepared a series of activities under the “Adra against gender violence” banner.

Centring on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25, the first of these events was an excursion to Baños de la Encina in Jaen, “arranged from a perspective of gender equality.”

The full programme was announced by Elisa Fernandez, Adra’s councillor for Women, who was accompanied by Carmen B Lopez, who heads the Equality departments both at Adra town hall and the Diputacion provincial council.

“We have programmed many activities and I should like to thank the Almeria Diputacion and our local women’s association for their collaboration and support,” Fernandez said.

“For this town hall, every day is November 25 and we work tirelessly year round to put an end to this blight on society,” the councillor declared.