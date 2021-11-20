Death threats heard over the phone leads to arrest. A man who broke a restraining order has been arrested in Barcelona. The accused has got previous offences of domestic abuse towards his ex-partner. Which meant that he could not go within a specific distance of her and her home. However, the 41-year-old Colombian decided that he was above the law and decided to go to his ex-girlfriends’ house.

As soon as she realised he was at her home, she immediately tried to escape and ran downstairs to her car. He wasn’t happy with this action so he followed her down and chased her to her car. As soon as she got in her car she managed to get her mobile phone out and dial 112. As she was in the process of making the call, her violent ex-partner mounted her vehicle.

The savvy woman left the line open to the emergency services but did not let on to her ex that she had made the phone call. With the mobile phone line activated the 112 emergency service operator could hear the death threats over the phone he was making against the woman. This allowed the 112 operator to alert the Catalan police, who launched an operation to locate them.

Mossos D’Esquadro sources told Efe that the incident took place on November 14 in the Catalan capital.

The woman was able to get out of the car while the conversation and death threats over the phone were heard by 112 and fled, after which the man also got out of the car. The victim subsequently reported the incident to the police.

Finally, the Mossos D’Esquadro managed to locate the man and arrest him. After being brought before the courts, he was remanded in prison this week.

If you have been a victim of domestic abuse, it does not matter whether you are male or female, please follow these links for help and support.

UK or British citizens living abroad

Spain

if you are in immediate need of assistance phone 061, but if you forget that number, 112 emergency services will always help as they did in the situation of the lady in this article.

