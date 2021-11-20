Corrupt Guardia civil suspended without pay by The Directorate General. The Officers were arrested in an operation carried out by the Guardia Civil in the towns of Almaden and Puertollano in the province of Ciudad Real.

The six corrupt Guardia Civil officers, one of whom has been remanded in prison without bail by court order, are alleged to have committed bribery, influence peddling, falsification of documentation, failure to prosecute crimes and discovery and disclosure of secrets.

Justice system

The operation, in which a total of 17 people have been arrested, is related to hunting and illegal hunting practices. The sub-delegate of the Government in Ciudad Real, Angeles Herreros, confirmed this Thursday, November 18, the suspension of employment and salary for the detained officers “for acts of corruption that they are accused of”. “This shows that the control mechanisms work and that the Guardia Civil itself is interested in clarifying and bringing to light any corrupt activity. In fact, the investigation began with the Guardia Civil and now the justice system will know how to determine what charges should be brought against them,” added the sub-delegate of the government.

The case is in the hands of the Almadén Court of Instruction which, in addition to ordering the imprisonment of one of the officers after taking his statement, has decreed provisional freedom for the other five corrupt Guardia Civil officers with precautionary measures such as the obligation to appear in court on the 1st and 15th of each month or the withdrawal of their passports.

