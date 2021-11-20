Cash chaos in California as armoured truck loses load



Drivers travelling on Interstate 5 yesterday, Friday, November 19, near Carlsbad, California, following an armoured security van, had the shock of their lives. The back doors of the vehicle suddenly shot open and deposited showers of dollar bills everywhere. Thousands of dollars worth of bills were strewn across the road, with drivers pulling up and rushing from their cars to grab themselves handfuls of the loose money.

The cash came out of a vehicle belonging to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and its driver reportedly made an attempt to gather the money, but gave up in vain.

Many took to social media platform TikTok showing their hands full of money. California Highway patrol officers were quickly at the scene and started instructing drivers to forget the money and get back into their vehicles.

“If you found money on the freeway, it is not your money”, stressed CHP Sergeant Martin. “It belongs to the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) and this armoured truck and the bank. It needs to be returned”. A man and a woman were reported by CHP as being arrested after being caught with some of the cash.

Social media was full of posts, with one woman commenting in her video, “This is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen. San Diego has shut down, literally it has shut down”.

Speaking to Fox 5, one driver explained how he thought the road was blocked because of an accident. “There was a bunch of cars in front of me that all stopped, came to a complete stop. I see all these things floating around and I realise it’s money. It was pretty crazy. Just everywhere, there was a sea of bills, everywhere”.

California Highway Patrol has issued a warning that anybody who collected the money must hand it in immediately, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

Cash on a California freeway.

One of the doors on the armoured truck popped open & bags of cash fell out, spreading $1 & $20 bills – all over Interstate 5 on Friday morning. Two people were arrested at the scene & cops warned that others who took the money could face charges. pic.twitter.com/Gmrml0YuSW

— UncleRandom (@Random_Uncle_UK) November 20, 2021

