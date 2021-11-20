Brit holidaymakers will have to pay fee to enter the EU

British holidaymakers flying with easyjet, TUI, Jet2, and Ryanair will have to pay a fee to enter the EU.

As of next year, British holidaymakers flying with easyjet, TUI, Jet2, and Ryanair will have to pay a fee to enter the EU.

Those who do not live in the EU will have to fill out an application to enter, which will cost about €7 (around £5 at the current exchange rate.)

At the moment, people can spend up to 90 days, in every 180, in the EU without the need for a visa.

The visa is free, however, the new fee will go toward admin costs and is also intended to “increase security and help prevent health threats to the bloc,” according to MyLondon.

This new change is called the “European Travel Information and Authorisation System” or ETIAS.

Under 18s and over 70s will not have to pay the fee.

The form required passengers to fill out information including their passport and travel details as well as some security questions.

The form will last for three years once the application has been completed and approved.

When the system was put forward in 2016, Sir Julian King said: “Terrorists and criminals don’t care much for national borders.”

“The only way to defeat them is by working together effectively. ETIAS will help do that: by spotting problem individuals and stopping them from coming, we’ll enhance Europe’s internal security.”