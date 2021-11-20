Bomb squad deployed to a house in Rochdale



Two streets in Rochdale, Greater Manchester were cordoned off earlier this evening, Saturday, November 20, as the bomb squad was deployed to a house in the area. The residential streets were reportedly evacuated, with a van from the Royal Logistics Corps spotted entering.

Manchester Fire Service crews were also on the scene, with Clark Street, and Dover Street, the centres of attention. The Manchester Evening News has said no report is forthcoming from the emergency services as to the exact nature of the incident. An item was seen being removed from one home, but the Ministry of Defence has allegedly refused to disclose any information.

“Dover street in Rochdale has been cornered off by police and they are evacuating the whole street”, said one resident, adding, “A good neighbour of mine told me they won’t tell them if it’s a suspected bomb or what’s going on”.

Another resident told The Mirror how they had been evacuated from their home, and waited for around one hour before being told it was safe to go back inside again. By 6.30pm most of the emergency vehicles had disappeared from the area.

“An Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called out to Rochdale at the request of local police, and a team from the Royal Logistics Corps responded, with the item being safely removed”, reported a spokesperson for the MoD, as reported by themirror.co.uk.

