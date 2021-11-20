BN: shopping centre evacuated over mysterious ‘gas leak’

Customers saw Nottingham’s Victoria Shopping Centre evacuated this morning following a suspected gas leak. Nottingham Fire and Rescue have asked people to avoid the area and sent out four engines to help with the evacuation.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service says: “We have four appliances in attendance at Victoria Centre in Nottingham because of a suspected gas leak. People are being evacuated from the building and we ask people to avoid the area.”

One shopper tweeted: “I was walking around Victoria Centre killing time [until] my sister arrives but then the alarms went off and we got told to evacuate, now there’s fire engines here.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Another person wrote: “Not sure why but fire crews are on scene and we have been moved away from the glass frontage.”

Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies on nearby Convent Street said: “If you’re coming to our college-level open day please leave enough time for travel. Roads around Confetti are currently seeing high volumes of traffic due to the ongoing incident on Upper Parliament Street.”

A fire service cordon is up to stop passersby from approaching the area of the incident that saw the shopping centre evacuated, which was reported around midday. It has left cars stuck in traffic in the city centre.

More to follow as we receive it.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.