59 year sentence for man who raped girlfriend

A 59 year prison sentence is being sought for a Castellon man who raped his girlfriend. The rape took place between November 2019 and January 2020, was often violent and accompanied by acts of physical and emotional abuse.



The couple, who met at work, began a romantic relationship that led to their moving in together into an abandoned house in the city. According to the prosecutor’s office, the assaults began immediately and became increasingly violent with the woman subjected to acts of psychological, physical and sexual violence, with insults, humiliations, death threats and blows that were intended to submit and control her.

The evidence provided in court shows that the woman was raped repeatedly, had her hair burned, had her nose broken by being twisted and was even subjected to games of Russian roulette. When their work shifts did not coincide the accused would restrain her and tie her up before locking her in his car.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Prosecutor’s Office have charged him with two crimes of sexual assault, three of threats, two crimes of coercion and two of illegal detention, one crime of injuries, possession of prohibited weapons, and the crime of mistreatment and another against moral integrity.

The trial for the Castellon man who raped his girlfriend will begin next Monday at the Castellon Court.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.