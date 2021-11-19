Get your vaccination while Black Friday shopping

The ‘vacubus’ will be installed in Fan Mallorca Shopping during Black Friday.

The vaccination bus or ‘vacubus’ will be installed in the FAN Mallorca shopping centre from November 22 to 28 on the occasion of ‘Black Friday.’

It will administer vaccines against Covid to any citizen residing in the Balearic Islands who has not received any dose of said vaccine, to non-residents displaced in the Balearic Islands for work or family reasons or to any other displaced citizen temporarily residing in the Balearic Islands, but not to tourists.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The ‘vacubus’ will operate with the same commercial opening hours of the shopping centre uninterruptedly (including Sunday, November 28, since it is the day of commercial opening), with the aim of taking advantage of the greater influx of people to the FAN Mallorca Shopping facilities to get more of the population vaccinated.

This mobile vaccination point has been previously installed in other parts of the island, such as Plaza España in Palma (where 452 people were vaccinated) and in Inca during the Dimecres and Dijous Bo celebrations.