The unseen influencers

Linda Hall
ROQUETAS CONFERENCE: Administration officials from Almeria and Granada Photo credit: Roquetas town hall

ROQUETAS hosted the first interprovincial conference for public administration officials from Almeria and Granada.

Around 50 town clerks, municipal auditors and treasurers attended the symposium organised by their official colleges, Cosital Almeria and Cosital Granada.

“This is our opportunity to exchange points of view and tackle the relevant issues that affect the day-to-day running of local governments,” said Cosital Almeria president, Guillermo Lago.

“This in turn can help us to improve municipal management and consequently safeguard the ’ general interests of the public.”

Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

