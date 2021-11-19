The unseen influencers

ROQUETAS hosted the first interprovincial conference for public administration officials from Almeria and Granada.

Around 50 town clerks, municipal auditors and treasurers attended the symposium organised by their official colleges, Cosital Almeria and Cosital Granada.

“This is our opportunity to exchange points of view and tackle the relevant issues that affect the day-to-day running of local governments,” said Cosital Almeria president, Guillermo Lago.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“This in turn can help us to improve municipal management and consequently safeguard the ’ general interests of the public.”