Spanish flight evacuated due to ‘bomb threat’

A Spanish flight was evacuated after there was a ‘bomb threat on board.’

This morning, November 19, a Spanish flight was evacuated due to a ‘bomb threat on board.’

Over 100 passengers and crew were on the aircraft travelling between Bilbao and the northwestern city of A Coruña.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Volotea plane is currently still on the runway and being kept clear of the airport as investigations are being made.

According to Volotea, the plane “made an emergency landing at 7.25am local time…due to a bomb threat on board.”

It is unclear at what stage the crew on board became aware of a security alert as the flight landed at its intended destination.

According to a spokesperson, six crew members and 105 passengers were evacuated from the aircraft, they added that all those on the flight are in a “perfect” condition.

Local police informed a news outlet that a bomb threat had been sent by “authorities.”

Police have allegedly not found anything suspicious yet and the airport is still in operation as they carry out their investigations.

A spokesperson for the domestic airline said: “Volotea is cooperating fully with the authorities in charge of the investigation of the incident.”

Update 11:50am

The Guardia Civil has searched the cabin and the hold of the plane, as well as the passengers and their luggage without finding evidence of a bomb, sources from the body inform Efe.

A large police operation was deployed at the airport following the protocol around the aircraft, which was left in a parking lot away from the runways. An investigation into the authorship of the false bomb notice remains open.