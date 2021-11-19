Safer for walking

THANKS to a local family, a blackspot can disappear at the Joan Fuster-Diana intersection in Denia.

The pavement narrows to nothing where the road curves into Cami Sant Joan, at a point where the town hall has long wanted to improve pedestrian safety.

This is now possible thanks to a local resident who has ceded enough of his land to widen the pavement.

“Some months back, a car ran into a woman and her baby in a pushchair,” said the landowner’s son-in-law.

There were no serious consequences, he added, although there could have been, prompting the family’s decision to cede the land.