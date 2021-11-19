A Revenge shootout in Jaen for cattle theft happened on Monday, November 15. The brawl was between a man and four individuals, who allegedly wanted to attack him, to which he responded by pulling out a gun and shooting one of them in the leg. “A settling of scores over a cattle rustling”. That is what is claimed to be behind this brawl in the capital of Jaén, according to the National Police.

The incident place on the Córdoba road, next to Juanito Valderrama street. The National Police have already arrested four people. The National police report “one of them is the presumed author of the shooting”. Official police information indicates that the shootout in Jaen all started when the cattle owner demanded 1.800 Euros from four individuals whilst in the street that he believed were guilty of stealing some of his cattle.

A fight broke out when the four men refused to pay the amount declared. The four men started beating and kicking the cattle owner. Said cattle owner initially defended himself with a baseball bat, but when that proved useless, he decided to pull a .22 calibre pistol out on the four men. He fired a single shot which wounded one of the assailants in the leg. The revenge shootout in Jaen gunman immediately fled the scene but was arrested later that day. He was clearly identified so the police knew from the outset who he was. He was arrested, as were the other three individuals, accused of taking the law into their own hands. In the home of the first detainee, the National Police found the 22 mm pistol with which he allegedly fired the shot.

