Rescues progressing nicely

TANYA ELLETT recently updated the Euro Weekly News on the 15 cats rescued from appalling conditions in Senija.

“They are slowly recovering and the kittens are progressing especially well,” she told us.

Tanya is a volunteer at the Protectora de Animales Adopta Bernia-Benissa, founded five years ago by a Benissa resident and located since 2018 a building provided by the town hall.

Approximately 20 international volunteers visit the Protectora twice daily to feed, clean, give medications and socialise the cats ready for adoption.

Fosterers look after kittens at home until they are old enough and sufficiently socialised for the refuge, Tanya said.

The Protectora participates in the Trap, Neuter, and Return (TNR) scheme to control the street cat population and reduce unwanted kittens.

“We also rescue cats from unsuitable situations, take in sick cats and those whose owners have died. They are all vaccinated, tested for disease, de-flead and wormed ready to be adopted.”

Most adoptions are to Germany, also responsible for most of the Protectora’s donations, providing €6,000 a year. Another €1,500 comes from the town hall.

So far this year, the Protectora has rescued 150 cats, sterilised 90 and found homes for 106.

“We hold fundraising events throughout the year and donations of money, toys, cat-scratchers and bedding are always welcome,” Tanya said.

For more information, visit the Protectora de Animales Adopta Bernia-Benissa Facebook page.