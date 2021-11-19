NHS adds booster jabs and third doses to travel pass

Proof of having a booster jab and a third dose of the Covid vaccination are being added to the NHS Covid pass.

The move comes after countries such as Israel, Croatia, and Austria brought in a time limit for Covid vaccinations to be valid for travel without having to quarantine.

Domestic travel will not be affected and these doses will not be added to the Covid pass for now.

People who are travelling into England will also not be required to show proof of having the booster jab.