News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

Evening race THE 37th edition of the Benidorm Half Marathon will be held on November 27, leaving the Plaza Reyes de España at 6.30pm. The run along the resort’s principal streets and the Poniente and Levante promenades will include lights, colour and music throughout the route, the town hall announced.

Early jabs HUSBAND and wife Ximo Coll and Carolina Vives, respective mayors of El Verger and Els Poblets, recently declared before the Denia judge investigating queue-jumping claims during the early days of Covid vaccinations. Both have maintained that they were vaccinated to avoid wasting the vaccine, then in short supply.

Fish food MIREIA MOLLA, the regional government’s Agriculture chief, recently visited the fish farm off Campello’s coast. Accompanied by high-ranking Generalitat officials, Campello mayor Juanjo Berenguer, town hall councillors and executives from Avramar, the company that owns the fish farm, Molla had a closeup view of Europe’s most modern installation.

Museum plans ALTEA’S Urban Development department is improving access to the Poador del Pontet, which will eventually become an open-air museum. The 18th century Poador, which includes partly-excavated archaeological remains, was located at the intersection of three important water-bearing channels and was also the site of Altea’s first public fountain.