Miramax suing Quentin Tarantino

Miramax is suing Quentin Tarantino over his plans to sell Pulp Fiction NFTs.

Quentin Tarantino announced earlier in November that he was selling seven NFTs (non-fungible tokens) of original scenes from his iconic ‘Pulp Fiction’ movie.

He collaborated with SCRT Labs and the Secret Network to create the ‘Tarantino NFT Collection’, testing out a new type of NFT that has ‘secret’ information embedded into it.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Pulp Fiction NFTs would have a viewable section as well as a portion for previously unseen script that will only be accessible by the owner.

They would also feature excerpts from the original script, which was handwritten, and exclusive commentary from Tarantino.

Each NFT or would be ‘minted’ on the blockchain to give it a verified identity, meaning that the collectables would be quite valuable.

However, the studio behind ‘Pulp Fiction,’ Miramax, is allegedly suing Tarantino over the NFTs.

The studio filed a complaint on Tuesday, November 16, alleging that offering to sell NFTs of the film meant the director infringed on the “intellectual property rights relating to one of Miramax’s most iconic and valuable film properties.”

However, it was Tarantino who created the screenplay for the 1994 film, but Miramax claims the director “granted and assigned nearly all of his rights to ‘Pulp Fiction’ to the studio in 1993.”

“Upon learning of Tarantino’s plan, Miramax sent him a cease-and-desist letter setting forth, in great detail, Tarantino’s disregard of Miramax’s broad rights to ‘Pulp Fiction,” said the suit.

The studio claim that the director refused to stop the sale of the NFTs and that he asserted “his narrow Reserved Rights are sufficient.”

Miramax said it holds exclusive rights to develop, market and sell NFTs relating to its library and is also in the process of doing so through a “strategic, comprehensive approach.”

Bart Williams, an attorney representing Miramax, said to CNN: “This group chose to recklessly, greedily, and intentionally disregard the agreement that Quentin signed instead of following the clear legal and ethical approach of simply communicating with Miramax about his proposed ideas.”

Tarantino’s attorney claims that the NFTs fall under his right to “screenplay publication” in his contract.

Announcing the NFT plans, Tarantino said: “I’m excited to be presenting these exclusive scenes from Pulp Fiction to fans. Secret Network and Secret NFTs provide a whole new world of connecting fans and artists and I’m thrilled to be a part of that.”