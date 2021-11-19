Man killed in traffic accident in Alhaurin de la Torre

A 38-year-old man was killed in a traffic accident in Alhaurin de la Torre this evening, Friday, 19 November on the A-7, according to the emergency call line 112.

Several witnesses alerted 112 minutes before seven o’clock in the evening, of an accident at kilometre 231 of the A-7, in the direction of Almeria, in the municipality of Alhaurin de la Torre.

The traffic section of the Guardia Civil, the health services of the Junta de Andalucia and the Malaga Fire Brigade were on the scene, as the victim had been trapped under one of the vehicles involved.

The operations at the scene have confirmed that the man was sadly killed in the traffic accident in Alhaurin de la Torre. For the moment, no further details of the circumstances of the man killed in the accident have been released.

