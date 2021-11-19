28-year-old Malaga rapist caught after 7 months on the run. He was arrested by the National Police as the alleged perpetrator of the rape suffered by a woman on April 23 2021, while she was playing sports in broad daylight in the Malaga neighbourhood of Intelhorce.

A complex investigation by the Family and Women’s Care Unit (UFAM) has culminated in the identification and location of the suspect in Mijas, where he was arrested for the alleged crimes of sexual assault with penetration, serious injury and robbery with violence and intimidation. In addition to the brutal sexual assault, he stole the victim’s mobile phone and smartwatch, all of which investigators found at the suspect’s home. Sources claimed that the Malaga rapist, of South American origin, was in an irregular situation in Spain.

The attack

The victim was attacked at around 8 p.m. on the hill where the large warehouses of the old factory still stand, the area has been converted into a recreational area for walking or playing sports. The victim, aged 48, told how the assailant approached her from behind when she was on the weight training machines and punched her in the nose without saying a word. After several more blows, he sexually assaulted her and stole both her mobile phone and smartwatch before fleeing on a bicycle. The victim suffered a fractured nasal septum, injuries to her genitals and bruising around her eyes, the Malaga Provincial Police Station said today, November 19. The judicial authority has ordered the Malaga rapist to be remanded in prison.

