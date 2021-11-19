Legendary music photographer Mick Rock has died aged 72

Mick Rock was responsible for some of the most iconic shots of Bowie, Queen, Lou Reed

Mick Rock, a legendary music photographer for artists like Queen, Lou Reed, The Stooges and more, has died aged 72. His official Twitter account posted on Thursday 18 November and said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share our beloved psychedelic renegade Mick Rock has made the Jungian journey to the other side. Those who had the pleasure of existing in his orbit know that Mick was always so much more than ‘The Man Who Shot The 70s’.

“He was a photographic poet – a true force of nature who spent his days doing exactly what he loved, always in his own delightfully outrageous way.”

A cause of death has not yet been disclosed. The statement posted on Twitter added: “The stars seemed to effortlessly align for Mick when he was behind the camera; feeding off the unique charisma of his subjects electrified and energised him. His intent was always intense. His focus always total. A man fascinated with image, he absorbed visual beings through his lens and immersed himself in their art, thus creating some of the most magnificent images rock music has ever seen. To know Mick was to love him. He was a mythical creature; the likes of which we will never experience again.”

Mick Rock was born Michael David Rock in Hammersmith, London in 1948. He attended college at Cambridge and started down his photographic path there. In 1972, he met David Bowie and quickly became his official photographer. He also directed music videos for the icon for such massive hits as Jean Genie and Space Oddity.