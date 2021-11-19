Imserso trips to finally go on sale in travel agencies

The Imserso Social Tourism scheme will finally begin to be marketed in travel agencies on December 14. In the event that there is no recourse from the companies awarded the lots, the tourist packages of the public program for pensioners will go on sale in mid-December. In this way, the trips would logically start between January and February 2022.

Originally, these trips should have started last October. However, the delay in the publication of the specifications, their challenge by the hotel employers Hosbec and Cehat, subsequently resulted in a precautionary suspension from August 6 to 18. Added to this was a complaint before the CNMC between two of the companies that opted to tender for Imserso trips, causing the deadlines to be extended.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The award was finally made on November 2

The final award took place on November 2, and now the bidding companies have 20 days from that date to present appeals to the Central Administrative Tribunal for Contractual Resources. Once this period has elapsed, letters will begin to be sent to all users, with the indications and information regarding the marketing of the trips. Next, the travel agencies will proceed to contract the services and put the packages on sale, which is scheduled for mid-December.

This was confirmed by the Minister of Tourism, who pointed out that they do not depend on his Ministry. He did stress that he had been involved in a “very proactive” way to streamline the procedures of this program.

In a statement to the media on November 13, the minister said, “I hope this is the case and there are no more delays, because it is a program that seasonally adjusts the tourist demand, and because our elders deserve to recover these trips to leave the pandemic behind and regain normalcy”.

Imserso includes 816,029 places for 6,123 million stays for the 2021-2022 season. The delay in the start of Imserso trips has led to the appearance of private tourism programs for retirees, such as those launched by Mundosenior, or the Vacation Club, as reported by larazon.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.