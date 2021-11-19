Huge Spain to UK travel update in time for Christmas

The British embassy in Madrid has announced a new Spain to UK travel update that will take effect in time for Christmas this year.

Acknowledging the fact that many people had raised concerns about being contacted by NHS test and Trace while visiting family and friends in Britain this festive season, some changes have been made to the system of self-isolation with a new Spain to UK travel update.

Previously, even some fully vaccinated people would have to self-isolate if ‘pinged’ by the NHS app to say they had been in close contact with a person with Covid. This was due to their vaccines being administered outside of the UK and therefore not being included in this particular exemption. But on Thursday 18 November, the UK government announced that if people have been fully vaccinated outside of the UK with a recognised vaccine, they will be subject to the same rules as those who has been dosed under the UK vaccination programme.

This new system will come into force from 1 December, so people visiting for Christmas don’t have to worry about having to self-isolate over their holidays. For full information and to check if you are fully vaccinated in the eyes of the UK government, please visit this link – https://www.gov.uk/guidance/travel-to-england-from-another-country-during-coronavirus-covid-19

