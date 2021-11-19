How does new 2022 driving ban affect you?

All use of hand-held devices covered in a new 2022 driving ban

The UK government is closing loopholes that allow dangerous driving while using hand help devices. The new ban for drivers will see actions such as filming or searching playlists barred while driving, bringing them in line with the already illegal calling and texting on mobile phones. The new 2022 driving ban will prevent devices from being used to take photos or play games, with rule-breakers facing a £200 fine and six licence points.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “Too many deaths and injuries occur whilst mobile phones are being held. By making it easier to prosecute people illegally using their phones at the wheel, we are ensuring the law is brought into the 21st century while further protecting all road users. While our roads remain some of the safest in the world, we will continue working tirelessly to make them safer, including through our award-winning THINK! campaign, which challenges social norms among high-risk drivers.”

Currently, if drivers are caught “using a hand-held phone or other equipment”, they can be charged with dangerous driving by the police, but the wording of the offence has led to charges being overturned. The highway code will be updated to reflect the new rules and will clarify that it is still illegal to use a hand-held device while stopped at traffic lights or in motorway queues.

Hands-free devices are still allowed, as long as they are secured in a cradle. Drivers must still be in total control of their vehicle or face charges by the police. There is an exemption to the new 2022 driving ban for people making contactless payments at places such as drive-through restaurants or roll toll barriers, as long as payment is taken by a card reader.

Edmund King, president of the AA motoring association, said: “By making mobile phone use as socially unacceptable as drink-driving, we are taking big steps to make our roads safer.

“To help ensure drivers get the message, we also need more cops in cars to help catch and deter those still tempted to pick up.”