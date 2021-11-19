Heavy winds cause around 100 incidents in Malaga

By
Chris King
-
0
Heavy winds cause around 100 incidents in Malaga
Heavy winds cause around 100 incidents in Malaga. image: bomberos malaga

Heavy winds cause around 100 incidents in Malaga

According to the Emergencies 112 Andalucia, the strong winds that have battered Malaga province since early this morning, Friday, November 19, have resulted in around 100 incidents, including two persons injured.

There are reports of weather-related incidents not only in the capital but also in the municipalities of Fuengirola, Mijas, Marbella, and Torremolinos. Gusts approaching 87km/h were recorded in Fuengirola, while Marbella was hit by 68 km/h winds. Malaga airport saw 58 km/h.

Sirens from the emergency services were heard from around 8.30am, dealing with reports of fallen branches, trees, street furniture, signs, awnings, and Christmas lights. One man was hit on the head by a falling metal bar, with another man in Fuengirola suffering a head injury after a bucket fell from the roof of a house.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

In Malaga, the Baños del Carmen spa once again fell victim to the sea, as waves washed ashore. “Right now the restaurant is like an island, surrounded by water of about 40 or 50 centimetres”, explained the manager, Adolfo Jaime.

On Malaga’s Avenida Velazquez, firefighters had to remove part of the roof of a bazaar that was at risk of falling on pedestrians, after the other part had already been detached by the wind. A traffic light was uprooted on Calle Pacifico, and there were several requests from citizens for fallen trees on the road, including on Calle Juan Muñoz Herrera, where a tree fell on a car.

In the port of Malaga, fire crews had to intervene to secure the sheet metal roof of a structure between 12 and 14 metres high, as reported by malagahoy.es.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here