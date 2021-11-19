Heavy winds cause around 100 incidents in Malaga



According to the Emergencies 112 Andalucia, the strong winds that have battered Malaga province since early this morning, Friday, November 19, have resulted in around 100 incidents, including two persons injured.

There are reports of weather-related incidents not only in the capital but also in the municipalities of Fuengirola, Mijas, Marbella, and Torremolinos. Gusts approaching 87km/h were recorded in Fuengirola, while Marbella was hit by 68 km/h winds. Malaga airport saw 58 km/h.

Sirens from the emergency services were heard from around 8.30am, dealing with reports of fallen branches, trees, street furniture, signs, awnings, and Christmas lights. One man was hit on the head by a falling metal bar, with another man in Fuengirola suffering a head injury after a bucket fell from the roof of a house.

In Malaga, the Baños del Carmen spa once again fell victim to the sea, as waves washed ashore. “Right now the restaurant is like an island, surrounded by water of about 40 or 50 centimetres”, explained the manager, Adolfo Jaime.

On Malaga’s Avenida Velazquez, firefighters had to remove part of the roof of a bazaar that was at risk of falling on pedestrians, after the other part had already been detached by the wind. A traffic light was uprooted on Calle Pacifico, and there were several requests from citizens for fallen trees on the road, including on Calle Juan Muñoz Herrera, where a tree fell on a car.

In the port of Malaga, fire crews had to intervene to secure the sheet metal roof of a structure between 12 and 14 metres high, as reported by malagahoy.es.

