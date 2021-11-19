Gerrard bans ketchup at Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard has wasted no time in making changes in Aston Villa, including banning ketchup.

Steven Gerrard has wasted no time in making changes in Aston Villa as the new manager, including banning condiments such as ketchup.

Gerrard recently left Rangers and became the new boss of Aston Villa and he is now attempting to make small changes to secure minimal gains wherever possible.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The new Villa boss has followed Antonio Conte in banning certain foods in an apparently necessary requirement to improve the health and fitness of players.

Gerrard said in a press conference: “It was banned before I had even seen it!”

Some players love ketchup, so this is probably not a very popular decision and is it necessary to go to such extreme lengths?

Various different coaches have claimed that ketchup contributes to poor fitness, something that Fabio Capello and Paulo Di Canio also picked up on in the past.

However, London-based clinical sports dietitian Rick Miller doesn’t see ketchup as such a big deal: “Frankly, it’s one of the least problematic issues in a professional footballers’ diet. Allowing high-quality condiments can enhance the taste of blander foods and encourage healthier eating habits.”

Someone else who also disagrees is former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood, who slammed Conte when he imposed the condiment ban: “Well, don’t underestimate banning ketchup and mayo because they will all of a sudden start passing the ball to each other and scoring loads of goals.”

“It’s normally the secret. No, what a load of nonsense.”