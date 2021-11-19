Fire erupts at Pinewood Studios



Part of Pinewood film studios in Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, went up in flames this evening, Thursday, November 18. It is believed that Workshops 141 and 142 were the source of the blaze that was tackled by emergency services at the scene. Huge plumes of smoke were seen billowing into the sky at around 9.10pm, with images posted all over social networks.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and London Fire Brigade both sent crews to the location, with the cause of the fire as yet unknown.

Social media was ablaze with reports of the incident, one person tweeting, “Pinewood Studios is currently on fire!”, with one resident commenting they had heard “a very big explosion” when the fire broke out. “Hope everyone is safe; just see a huge fire at Pinewood Studios and at least five fire engines are in attendance”, posted another user.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The studios have a history of fires breaking out

Pinewood has a history of fires, having suffered a huge blaze in June 1984 which burned the set of the Ridley Scott film ‘Legend’ – starring Tom Cruise – to the ground. By January 1985 it was subsequently rebuilt and opened again.

A similar incident occurred after Casino Royale, the Bond film had finished production in July 2006. This ended up with the set being completely demolished and in six months, a brand new set was erected and ready. Pinewood Studios have of course been the home of the James Bond franchise since 1976. The set was built at a cost of £1.3 million (€1.54m), as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.