Fancy that!

HEAVY rain was not enough to dampen the Brit-inspired Fancy Dress Party that traditionally follows Benidorm’s fiestas.

Calle Gerona and Calle Mallorca were the epicentre of the partying for 15,000 people – according to official estimates – who filled streets and bars in the so-called British Zone as far as the Rincon de Loix.

The lingering pandemic altered the fun to some extent, as there was no street parade and although very few masks were seen on the streets, these were obligatory once the revellers stepped inside any bar or other establishment.

Meanwhile, the doors were open at the Foreign Tourist Service (SATE) in the Rincon where those who had not yet been vaccinated could have a change of heart and receive their first jab.