Dutch man arrested for attempted murder in Alicante

A 45-year-old Dutch man has been arrested for attempted murder in Alicante following a bar brawl with a fellow countryman. The violent fight occurred in the coastal town of Albir in the Marina Baixa.

The arrest came months after the event as the man fled Spain shortly after the incident. According to witnesses, the two men began arguing across the terraces of two neighbouring bars on the evening of March 21. Under the influence of alcohol, the row turned violent and it is reported that pieces of furniture were used as weapons.

Emergency services were called to the scene and when they arrived they found the 50-year-old victim bleeding heavily from a stomach wound. The alleged attacker had disappeared but when a search was conducted of the scene, the Guardia Civil found a knife believed to have been used to stab the victim.

The victim was taken to Marina Baixa Hospital in Villajoyosa and was operated on for his injuries. The suspect left Spain and returned to Holland before returning a few months later. In October, the police located him stating at a holiday flat in Cala de Finestrat, Benidorm, and he was arrested for attempted murder in Alicante.

He has appeared at Benidorm Magistrates’ Court and has been released on bail.