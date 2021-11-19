Drunk and dis-elderly: Plastered pensioner ploughs into roundabout

Plastered pensioner ploughs into roundabout after an evening out drinking. The nationality and name of the drunken pensioner have not been released by the National Police yet. But, at around 19.10 yesterday, November 18, an elderly gentleman made the mistake of having too many to drink and then jumping into his Audi 4×4 to drive home.

We all know that alcohol and driving are not the best of friends. Doing so usually ends up in some kind of problem. Especially at this time of the year as the police are starting to vamp up their Christmas drink-driving campaign. The problem for this plastered pensioner was losing control of his vehicle. Resulting in a serious traffic accident in the central avenue Vivar Téllez in Vélez-Málaga.

Officers arrived on the scene

As soon as officers arrived on the scene they assessed the situation. Once they could tell that the plastered pensioner was not in a life or death situation. They carried out a breathalyser test and found that he tested positive for alcohol at 0.49 milligrams per litre of breathed air, almost double the maximum permitted level for drivers. The maximum permitted level for drivers is 0.25. The vehicle was badly damaged after being practically ‘parked’ at the top of the roundabout that regulates traffic in this area of the capital of Axarquia.

No others injured

Luckily, no other people were injured in the accident. However, the car was seriously damaged and has been towed to the impound after an initial inspection of the scene was carried out by officers. Various road signs, road barriers etc were damaged in the accident. The 82-year-old driver’s injuries weren’t serious but he was assessed at the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

