‘Dismaying’ vaccination rejection

By
Linda Hall
-
0
‘Dismaying’ vaccination rejection
MARIBEL SANCHEZ: Almeria delegate urged everyone to get vaccinated Photo credit: Hospital de Poniente YouTube

THE Junta’s delegate to Almeria Maribel Sanchez expressed dismay at the number of unvaccinated Almeria province residents.

“It’s super-sad, even though I stress the importance of vaccination every day,” Sanchez declared.

“Today I was disappointed to learn that Almeria has the second-highest rejection rate in Andalucia,” she added.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The delegate pointed out that 24,031 Almeria residents who were called for vaccination had exercised their right to refuse the jab.

“This worries us,” Sanchez admitted.

She also lamented the lack of solidarity and empathy towards their families, friends and colleagues.


“This person could pass the virus to someone who, even though they are vaccinated, could still be seriously ill or even die if they have a weakened immune system,” Sanchez pointed out.

“This is no laughing matter.  Let’s take responsibility for this,” she declared.

“I’m not a doctor or a scientist but I do listen carefully to doctors and scientists, which is why this government is determined to encourage everyone to be vaccinated and to make it easy for them to do so.”


 

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here