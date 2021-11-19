Christmas Bag appeal 2021

CHRISTMAS APPEAL: Presents bring smiles for local children in care Photo credit: Make a Smile

IT is 13 years since Make a Smile launched its 2008 Bag Appeal for children in local care homes.

Following last year’s amazing success, 108 children have each written their wish lists and can actually choose what they wish to receive from Papa Noel.

The Calpe-based appeal is asking for Amazon vouchers to purchase this year’s presents, but if reader prefer to bring in local shopping vouchers from Carrefour, the carers would be equally grateful,” said the Bag Appeal’s Lucy Grande.

“A bag of practical items which the homes or kids can use, like toothbrushes, toothpaste, school supplies, batteries or pyjamas, are always welcome,” she added.

These can be left at the Bed Centre on the Calpe-Moraira road, Amigos de Make a Smile in Avinguda del Mediterrani in Teulada, or Café Cortado in Calle Joan Fuster, Javea.

The Appeal continues untili January 5 to include Reyes (The Three Kings).


For donations via bank transfer:

Caixaltea ES28 3045 2664 3127 2000 4924

Calle Madrid, 12, 03710 Calpe, Alicante


Paypal: [email protected]

