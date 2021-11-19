Benalmadena accident and emergency nurse attacked by a patient in the Hospital de Alta Resolucion a centre belonging to the Agencia Sanitaria Costa del Sol. The nurse was the victim of an assault on Sunday, 14 November, during his shift. He was rebuked, insulted and punched in the chest by a patient who had attended the hospital.

Failure to comply with provisions

The case is being investigated by the police, who have taken witness statements and also viewed the Hospital’s department security footage. The nursing union Satse has also regretted the “passivity” shown by the management of the hospital on the Costa del Sol in the face of the aggression suffered in this accident and emergency nurse attack.

Despite the fact that the Plan for Prevention and Attention to Aggression against Professionals in the Andalusian Public Health System “clearly specifies that its application must also be carried out in the centres dependent on the Health Agencies, the Management Directorate has completely neglected its functions, failing to comply with the provisions of the plan”.

An apology owed

Satse has demanded from the managing director, Luisa Lorenzo, “an apology to all the professionals of the health agency and especially to the assaulted professional, for the neglect of duties carried out last Sunday, who should have contacted the assaulted professional and gone to the centre to accompany him, as well as taking the necessary legal action and making a manifesto of repulsion against the aggression”.

In addition, they have asked Lorenzo “to increase active security measures against aggression and to implement the Plan for Prevention and Care against Aggressions against Professionals in the Andalucian Public Health System, to prevent events such as those of last Sunday from happening again”.

Protest

It is because of what has happened and the lack of support afterwards from the hospital that Satse has called for a protest rally. It will be held Monday, November 22 in front of the main entrance to the Emergency Department to bring awareness of the aggression suffered.

“We have to express our feelings of repulsion and indignation at the aggression suffered, last 14/11/2021 in the morning shift, by our colleague in the emergency department. It is our vocation to care and the professionalism that pushes us to overcome these situations, which require the repulsion and support of the whole of society to put a stop to this intolerable situation”, they stated in a communiqué.

The feeling “of indignation”, they added, increases “even more when we live, astonished, at the behaviour of the management of the centre. We do not know what has led the management to permanently abandon the basic professionals (care staff), who are the ones who carry out the ultimate goal of the health centre they run”.

The staff who work in the hospitals do so to save lives, they should not be putting their lives at risk. Accident and emergency nurse attacked on shift should never be something we have to deal with.

