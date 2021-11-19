Austria goes into full Covid-19 lockdown as cases surge

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said “We are not taking this step lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary.” Continuing he said that “the restrictions will be reassessed after 10 days”. Speaking at a a news conference following the meeting ofthe governors of the country’s nine provinces at a resort in western Austria, he said “We don’t want a fifth wave.”

At the same conferenced he announced that in addition to the full Covid-19 lockdown, as from February 1 it will become mandatory to be vaccinated against the virus. Currently unvaccinated people are not allowed to leave their home other than for essential purposes such as to buy food and to go to work.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Austria has recorded more than 15,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the World Health Organisation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.